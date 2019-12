The Storden American Legion Post 391 celebrated the 100th anniversary of the American Legion on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Row one – Lowell Tjentland, Norman Kelm, Bill Blanchette, Don Sipe, Rich Meyer, Laverne Jackels, Paul Parker, Don Schultz. Row two – Jerry Thompson, John Croatt, Mike Timm, Wayne Rupp, Ron Torkelson, Tom Anderson, Steve Halland. (Right) This cake was served at the anniversary celebration on Saturday, December 14, 2019. (Photos/Submitted)