



﻿Elmer Miller

79

Canton, South Dakota

Elmer Miller Jr., 79, of Canton, South Dakota, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Memorial service was Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Grand Valley Lutheran Church, rural Canton, South Dakota, with interment in Split Rock Lutheran Cemetery, rural Brandon, South Dakota.

Elmer was born July 2, 1940, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Elmer Sr. and Colette (Brennan) Miller. He graduated from Brandon (SD) High School and served in the Air Guard.

On Feb. 26, 1960, he married Diane R. Nordstrom. They lived in Sioux Falls where he was employed by Sunshine Foods. After a few years, they moved to Granite, Iowa, where he farmed with his dad. In 1967, the family moved to the Worthing/Canton area where he continued to farm and raise livestock. After years of farming and also working at Miller Loaders, he sold the farm. For the next 16 years he worked for the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, retiring as a unit manager. After retirement, he worked at Gary’s Gun Shop, also in Sioux Falls, 16 years.

Survivors include his wife, Diane; daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Sweeter, Rochelle (Arden) Sweeter and Andrea (Bob) Miller-Bingen; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Carol) Miller; sister-in-law, Darla Nordstrom, nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Andy Nordstrom and Gwenolyn (Swenson) Nordstrom, and brother-in-law Greg Goodson.