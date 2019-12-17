



Participants in the Larchwood Library story time Tuesday, Dec. 10, learned about deer with Lyon County Conservation naturalist Emily Ostrander. Kids held antlers and learned the difference between horns and antlers and touched a real deer hide.

They played a game of Stick the Nose on the Deer. Each “nose” had information about deer on it and none of them were red! Many kids got close to putting the nose in the correct place but some noses were crooked. Kids also made their own headband antlers to take home.

(Photos and information submitted by Kathy Sorlie, Larchwood Library.)