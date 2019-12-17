Sweet turnout for library cookie exchange





The Larchwood Friends of the Library hosted a cookie exchange Thursday, Dec. 12. Community members were invited to bring a dozen treats to the library in exchange for a plate of treats to take home to share with family. Coffee, tea and treats were served along with smiles and laughter.

The morning gathering was a great opportunity to meet with friends, share memories and support the library. “We are very lucky to have such a nice library,” said Donna Maurer, who previously worked at the Larchwood Library.

The original library was opened in 1927 and was housed in a former bank on Broadway Street and has served adults and youth of the community well over the years.