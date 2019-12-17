Holiday Fun





Lester’s Winter Festival brought families out on Thursday, Dec. 12, for some winter fun. A soup and ham sandwich supper was served along with Stensland ice cream. Families could grab goodies at the bake sale and kids enjoyed several craft and game stations. Santa made an appearance to hear eager children’s Christmas wish lists.

West Lyon students provided music and encouraged the crowd to sing along. Families grabbed hot chocolate and headed outside for hayrides through ﻿Lester City Park to admire the lights along the way. The Lester Visioning Committee organized the event and all proceeds will go to the walking path.