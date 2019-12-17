The spirit of giving

sarahm@ncppub.com

As Christmas is nearing, many people are checking off their Christmas gift-buying list. Stores are filled with busy shoppers and families are planning their holiday gatherings. This year at Fellowship Village in Inwood, residents had the opportunity to put their Christmas wishes on a giving tree. Members of the community could select an ornament off the giving tree at Fellowship Village and add that wish to their shopping list.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.