Council held Truth in Taxation meeting

tmerchant@ncppub.com

WESTBROOK — Prior to the regular council meeting the council held a Truth in Taxation meeting. The meeting is held every year by local units of government such as cities, schools and counties. The meeting is to inform the public about how the government units set their budget levies. City Clerk Katie Steen explained various parts of city government that impact the budget levy. Streets, police, ambulance, fire department, parks, swimming pool, library and salaries for employees are taken into consideration when setting the budget.

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.