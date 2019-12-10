



﻿Kathryn Van Kley

96

Rock Valley, Iowa

Kathryn Van Kley, 96, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.

Funeral services were Friday, Dec. 6, at Calvin Christian Reformed Church, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Kathryn Jeanette Vis was born on Oct. 31, 1923, near Hull, Iowa, to William and Hattie (Vermeer) Vis. She grew up near Hull and attended country school through the eighth grade.

On Dec. 6, 1946, she married Gerrit “Gary” Van Kley. They moved to Michigan for a short time, then moved back to Iowa, farming by Lebanon, Rock Valley and then east of Doon. Her husband passed away in December 1989. She stayed on the farm 10 years before moving into Rock Valley. In January 2008, she moved to Whispering Heights.

Survivors include her children, Arlo (Diane) Van Kley, Hedy (Everret) Van Maanen and Wendell Van Kley; son-in-law, Paul Faris; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and siblings, John Vis, Cornelia Vander Molen and Margaret Teunissen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Shaun Faris; daughter-in-law, Sandy Van Kley; brothers, Pete Vis, Ed Vis, Walt Vis and Gerrit Vis, and sisters, Elizabeth Zevenbergen, Henrietta Cammenga, Nell Vis and Gertrude Franken.