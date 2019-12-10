Delores Falk





89

Jasper, Minnesota

Delored “Toodie” Falk, 89 of Jasper, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Pipestone County Hospice House, Pipestone, Minnesota.

Delores Kindt was born Feb. 27, 1930, in Pipestone to John and Anna Kindt. She grew near Pipestone, attended country school and graduated from Jasper High School.

On Feb. 5, 1951, she married Roger Falk. The couple lived on a farm near Jasper, Minnesota, until 1961 when they moved to town. Her husband passed away May 24, 1985. She drive Jasper school bus 17 years. At the age of 61, she became a blackjack dealer at Royal River Casino in Flandreau, South Dakota, until she retired at age 84.

Survivors include her children, Janet Winter of Waterloo, Iowa, Jeanne Padilla of Round Rock, Texas, and Polly (Daryl) Hoogeveen of Larchwood, Iowa; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Milton (Billie) Kindt of Jasper, and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Rodney; a granddaughter﻿ and son-in-law, Jerry Winter.