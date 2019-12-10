



87

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Myrna Serck, 87, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her home.

Funeral service was Thursday, Dec. 5, at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, with interment in Larchwood Cemetery.

Myrna Anderson was born May 6, 1932, in Coleman, South Dakota, to Walter and Elsie (Egge) Anderson. She graduated from Chester High School in 1950.

On Sept. 23, 1954, she married Ervin Serck. They lived north of Lester, Iowa. They lived in Stuttgart, Germany, 10 months while her husband was serving in the military before returning to the family farm.

Survivors include her husband; daughters, Margene (Curt) Pederson of Sioux Falls and Bonnie (James) Van Ginkel of Inwood, Iowa; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Howard Anderson and David (Sharon) Anderson.

She wa﻿s preceded in death by her son, Steven; parents; two brothers and four sisters.