Wayne Klein

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Wayne Richard Klein, 86, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

A private service with immediate family only was conducted.

Wayne was born Jan. 23, 1934, near Inwood, Iowa, the son of Albert and Emily (Tank) Klein. He graduated from Inwood High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1957.

On June 9, 1962, he married Delores Magill. They later divorced. He farmed several years until retiring.

Survivors include two daughters, Patti (Joe) Jacobsen of Omaha, Nebraska, and Nancy (Jon) Klein-Bour of Sioux Falls; four grandchildren; a great-grandson and a brother, Ladean (Lois) Klein.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ron, and two sisters, Myrna Armstrong and Lois Sharon.﻿