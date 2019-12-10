Students inducted into honor society at NCC

On Nov. 20, 16 students were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon. Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society of the two-year college; NCC’s chapter is Beta Lambda Pi.

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest honor society in higher education with 1,285 chapters on college campuses. More than 3 million students have been inducted since its founding in 1918, with approximately 134,000 students inducted annually.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.