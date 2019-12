During story time at the Larchwood Library Tuesday, Dec. 6, participants read fun Christmas stories and then decorated a Christmas tree. For some, it was the first time decorating a tree. Participants also made a chain of red and white rings with a yellow one put on last. Each day, kids can take a ring off and when reaching the yellow one, it’s Christmas.

(Photos and information provided by Kathy Sorlie, Larchwood Public Library.)