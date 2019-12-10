Community blood drive scheduled

Community Blood Bank and West Lyon High School have partnered to bring a lifesaving community blood drive to the Inwood community Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 12-2:10 p.m. at West Lyon High School. Blood donations are in immediate need to keep the holiday blood supply strong for the community.

“Donating blood during the holidays is a special gift that cannot be duplicated and demonstrates the foundation for the spirit of the holidays,” said Ken Versteeg, executive director of Community Blood Bank. “With one donation, three lives within the community are saved and given the gift of hope. You can provide an opportunity for patients to experience another birthday, holiday or a bright, sunny day,” he said.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 ﻿years old with a signed parent consent form), weight 110 pounds or more and be in good general health. It is recommended a donor eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating blood and bring an ID at the time of donation.

For more information, log onto www.cbblifeblood.org or call Community Blood Bank at 877-877-3070.

(Information provided by Ken Versteeg, Community Blood Bank.)