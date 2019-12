Stensland Family Farms and Creamery honored with Iowa Venture Award

The Iowa Area Development Group, on behalf of Iowa’s rural electric cooperatives, municipal utilities and independent telecommunication companies, honored eight Iowa companies with the Iowa Venture Award during the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives’ annual meeting recently. Among those honored was Stensland Family Farms and Creamery of Larchwood.

