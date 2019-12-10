West Lyon FFA annual December meeting

On Dec. 3, members of West Lyon FFA conducted their annual December meeting. For new business, Cade Metzger ask members to sign up for unloading fruit Wednesday Dec. 4. FFA advisor Miss Kill told FFA members that fruit sale money is due to her by Dec. 13. She also stated that sign-up for Career Development Events is coming soon and encouraged members to sign up. Lydia Lee stated that the officer groups have been corrected, and officers will be contacting members soon. Miss Kill told members if they want a new jacket they had to see her by Friday, Dec. 6 to be measured. Randi Childress was named member of the month for placing first in the freshman class for the FFA creed. Congratulations Randi.

Upcoming dates are beef weigh-in Jan. 11; Star, Proficiency and National Chapter awards due Feb. 1; state band, chorus ﻿and talent applications due Feb. 15; sub-districts will be Feb. 19; and FFA Week is Feb. 22-29. The next FFA meeting will be Jan. 8 at 7:45 a.m. in Miss Kill’s room.