Friends of the Larchwood Library cookie exchange

Friends of the Larchwood Public Library will host a cookie exchange event Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Larchwood Public Library from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Participants bring one dozen of any kind of cookies to exchange for another dozen. The event also includes a time of fellowship with coffee and cookies. Those not wanting to exchange cookies are welcome to come and enjoy coffee and a cookie compliments of the Friends of the Larchwood Public Library.

(Information provided by LaVonne Reinke, Friends of the Larchwood Public Library.)