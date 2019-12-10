Dressing up for a cause





sarahm@ncppub.com

Human trafficking is modern-day slavery that involves 40 million people throughout the world, according to statics. One in four of those individuals are children. This form of slavery can be found in every city with many business and sport venues being the major supply chain. Human trafficking generates $150 billion per year says a static from the United Nations and International Labor Organization. A disturbing statement from the department of defense calls it the fastest-growing crime in the world that leaves a path of destruction for victims, families and communities.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.