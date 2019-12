jkor@ncppub.com

Family sees opportunity to share positive image of corporate farming

A vacation is a chance to take a break from work and explore a place you have never been. One Inwood family is giving people that chance right from their home. Paula and Delmar Scholten run an Airbnb from the basement of their rural home and have been giving guests a taste of Midwest farm life the past three years.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.