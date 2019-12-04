Margaret Kvilhaug

Westbrook﻿

November 27, 2019

Yvonne “Peggy” Margaret Kvilhaug, of Westbrook, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center. According to Yvonne’s wishes no public services will be held. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Yvonne “Peggy” Margaret Kvilhaug was born to Virgil and Mary (Lutz) Gislason Sr. in Minneota, Minnesota. She grew up in Minneota and graduated from Minneota High School. Peggy worked for her father in his hardware store. On May 26, 1958, Peggy was united in marriage to Merlyn Kvilhaug in Nevada.

Peggy is survived by her husband Merlyn of 61 years; son Terrance Bruce (Peggy) Kvilhaug of Lead, SD; grandson Danur Kvilhaug; brother Walter (RaeAnn) Gislason of Wayzata; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Virgil Gislason Jr.