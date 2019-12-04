Storden American Legion Post 391 notes 100 years

On December 2, 1919, a group of Storden area men, Great War veterans, gathered at what was then the high school. That building no longer stands. Today the property, 317 America Street, is owned by Sharon Grams. The group’s purpose was to organize Herbert Reese American Legion Post 391. Reese was the first Storden area boy killed in action in the Great War. He died in France on Oct. 5, 1918. The national organization had been charted earlier in the 1919. The Legion’s focus remains the same today as a century ago – veterans, their families, children and youth, and community service. The charter signed that day 100 years ago now hangs in the Post’s “home” on Storden’s main street.

