



﻿Roger Monen

69

Lester, Iowa

Roger Monen, 69, of Lester, Iowa, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Seeds of Faith Community Church, Lester, with interment in Hillside Cemetery, Lester.

Roger Allen Monen was born Aug 19, 1950, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Gidvert and Lenore (Aashiem) Monen. He grew up in western Lyon County and attended West Lyon school. He began over-the-road trucking at age 17.

In September 1972, he married Cheryl Ageson.

Survivors include his wife; three sons, Brian (April) of Inwood, Adam (Alyssa) of Centerville, South Dakota, and Mitchell of Larchwood, Iowa; three grandchildren and his brother and sister, Verne and Vivian.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jordan, his parents and three brothers, Loren, Donnie and Gene.