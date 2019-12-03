



﻿Mark DeSmet

60

Larchwood, Iowa

November 29, 2019

Mark DeSmet, 60, of Larchwood, Iowa, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at The Church of St. Mary, Larchwood, with interment in Larchwood Cemetery.

Mark Joseph DeSmet was born April 2, 1959, in Sioux Falls to Leonard and MaryAnn (Kloiber) DeSmet. He grew up near Larchwood and graduated from West Lyon High School in 1977. He graduated from South Dakota State University with an ag business degree. He moved to Temple, Texas, and worked selling agricultural equipment. He moved back to the Midwest and continued selling agricultural equipment in Pipestone, Minnesota, and Sioux Falls. In 1997, he began a 22-year sales position at the John Deere dealership in Doon, Iowa. He also farmed part-time north of Larchwood.

Survivors include his siblings, Elaine (Michael) DeCesare of Leland, North Carolina, Tim DeSmet of Sheldon, Iowa, and Paul (Stacy) DeSmet of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents.