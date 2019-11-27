



Bannick

95

Walnut Grove, Minnesota

Emil Ernest Bannick, age 95, of Walnut Grove passed away November 20, 2019 at Valley View Manor in Lamberton. Funeral service was Tuesday, November 26, at English Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Interment was in the Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Emil Ernest Bannick was born February 22, 1924 to Ernest and Christine (Husen) Bannick in Lake Benton. Emil grew up in in Lake Benton and spent time working for a farmer. He attended District 10 in Lake Benton. Emil was in the U.S. Army and served in WWII. He received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1946. Following his time in the Army, Emil attended Tech School in Fargo, ND and later returned to Lake Benton. He met his wife Betty Farber in 1950 at a dance in Walnut Grove. They were united in marriage September 22, 1951 at the Walnut Grove Methodist Church. Together they had five children Susan, Ronald, LaDonna, Dale and Gary. They made their home in Lake Benton for 12 years where he worked as a mechanic. In 1963 they moved to Walnut Grove where he worked for a trucker and worked on the farm with Betty’s father. He received his GED in the early 1970’s. In 1971 they purchased a farm just North of Walnut Grove where he farmed until he retired in 1986. Emil was a life member of the American Legion Post #267 in Walnut Grove, VFW Post #5098 in Westbrook, DAV Chapter 33 in Marshall, and English Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. He enjoyed tinkering with motors, solving word puzzles, recording rainfall amounts to report to the Soil Conservation, and lawn and garden tending. Emil especially enjoyed spending time with his wife and family.

Emil is survived by his wife of 68 years Betty; children Susan (Greg) Bannick-Mohrland of Las Vegas, NV, Ronald (Carol) Bannick of St. Peter, LaDonna Albertson of Walnut Grove, Dale (Heather) Bannick of Las Vegas, NV, and Gary Bannick of Redwood Falls; grandchildren Andrew Mohrland, Alysha (Rodney) Reed, Nathan (Stacey) Bannick, Emily (Eli) Travaille, Meghan Bannick, Caitlin Sikel, Ryan Albertson, Molly (Tim) Robinson, Greg Echtman, Shane Harold, and Casey Harold; 12 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ernest “Ernie” (Florine) Bannick, sister Alice (Harold) Buhl, brothers-in-law Howard Farber, William (Avis) Farber, Maurice (Peggy) Farber, and Allan (Marilyn) Farber.