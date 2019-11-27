



Rodney Arthur Maguire, 92, of Walnut Grove, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 while surrounded by his family at the Westbrook Good Samaritan Care. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, November 25 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Westbrook. Burial was in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Walnut Grove. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Rodney Arthur Maguire was born May 9, 1927 on the family farm near Walnut Grove, Minnesota to Anthony and Adelia (Ziemke) Maguire. He attended Walnut Grove High School and graduated in 1945. Rodney enlisted in the US Army and served as a medic during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge, he returned to the Walnut Grove area. On August 19, 1950, Rodney was united in marriage to Kathleen Dietz in Minneota, Minnesota. Rodney drove school bus for 50 years and farmed the family farm until his retirement. He was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and the American Legion in Walnut Grove. For over 30 years, Rodney sang in the Marshall Area Men’s Chorus, and his musical talent also included playing the piano by ear. Rodney was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and trap shooting. He enjoyed making knives and carving canes out of diamond willow branches.

Rodney is survived by his children: Paul (Donna) Maguire, Roseboro, NC, Jocelyn (Tim) Wester, Westbrook, Peter (Faith) Maguire, Walnut Grove, Laurie (Justin) Jacobson, Detroit Lakes, and Rhonda (Jeff) Wilber, Sioux Falls, SD; 11 grandchildren: Patrick, Jared, Angie, Ben, Gretchen, Anthony, Nicki, Leslie, Zachary, Ashlee, and Lucas; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters: Shirley Gazzola of Mankato, and Ramona Tauer of Luck, WI; sister-in-law Marilyn Maguire of Roseville; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Kathleen, brother Norman Maguire, and 2 sisters: Arlene “Honey” Zabell and Rosemary “Midge” Brill.