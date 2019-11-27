82

New York City, NY

Farewell to an old friend

Word came unexpectedly from New York City for us to share with all of you that Johanna Wilson has passed away. Johanna and her husband, Orman, were residents of Walnut Grove for several years, and were well known in surrounding communities, too. Orman farmed and Johanna took up the art of quilting, eventually operating her own business, Plum Creek Patch-work. Before their house stood a signpost advertising home-grown honey.

Jo taught quilting classes and began to write a series of ‘How­To’ quilting books, carrying her unique patterns. After many very busy years among friends here, and when Orman’s health required it, the couple retired to Arkansas where Orman died. But Jo, too, suffered failing health. She moved nearer to her brother Jack and his family. Jo traveled a bit with her niece, then a few short years ago entered a nursing facility. She passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at 82. The Wilsons were great friends with whom we spent evenings galore playing pinochle and trying new recipes. They showed us all around New England. We said ‘Goodbye’ years ago, but good friends are never forgotten.

JoAn Bakker wrote this obituary by special request.