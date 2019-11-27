



Marvin Int Veld, 65, of Orange City, Iowa, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

Funeral service was Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, Orange City, with interment in West Lawn Cemetery, Orange City.

Marvin Dean was born March 20, 1954, in Canton, South Dakota, to Arie and Rena (Brands) Int Veld. He grew up near Inwood, Iowa, attended Inwood Christian School and graduated from Western Christian High School in Hull, Iowa.

On June 8, 1973, he married Betty Jane Top. The couple first made their home near Doon, Iowa, and later moved to Inwood before settling in Orange City in 1976. He worked as a diesel mechanic at several shops before accepting a position at De Jong Oil and Repair in Orange City where he worked more than 34 years.

Survivors include his wife; four daughters, Rachael (Greg) Knight of Henderson, Iowa, Malissa (Mike) Eekhoff of Olympia, Washington, Rebecca (Wayne) Barahona of Sheldon, Iowa,﻿ and Ashley (Jay) Lalk of Alton, Iowa; 15 grandchildren; his brother, Arlen (Sue) Int Veld of Belle Fourche, South Dakota; his sisters, Geraldine “Gerri” (Gary) Burmeister of Windom, Minnesota, Bertina “Tina” Case of Madison Lake, Minnesota, Henrietta “Hank” Van Beek of Doon, and Evelyn (Dennis) Gundvaldson or Worthing, South Dakota; his wife’s mother, Alberta De Jong of Hull; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife’s father and stepfather, John Top and Arnold De Jong; and a brother-in-law, Marion Case.