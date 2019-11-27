﻿Gladys Schmidt





Gladys R. Schmidt, 88, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Nov. 25, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Sioux Falls.

Gladys Simunek was born April 5, 1931, near Hamill, South Dakota, to Frank and Anna (Knapp) Simunek. At a young age, she moved with her family to Lyon County, Iowa. She graduated from Inwood (Iowa) High School in 1948 and then moved to Sioux Falls.

On Sept. 3, 1955, she married Ralph Schmidt.

Survivors include three sons, Jeff (Lisa) of Sioux Falls, Patrick (Simantha) of Huntington Beach, California, and Greg (Patty) of Mill Creek, Washington; five grandchildren; one brother, Harold Simunek of Inwwod; two sisters, Edith Thomas of Mount Vernon, Washington, and Dorothy Jorgenson of Colton, South Dakota, and many nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ralph, and brothers, Raymond and Eugene Simunek.