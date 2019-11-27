Inwood Recreational Trail gets financial boost





Al Miller, left, manager at Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Inwood, presents a $1,000 donation from CFE and $1,000 in matching funds from Land O’ Lakes Foundation to Inwood city council members Becca Bixler and Dan Moen, center, and recreational trail committee member Gene Ver Steeg, right. The check presentation was made Wednesday, Nov. 20, on the newest section of the trail to be completed﻿ from the Inwood Community Center to the city park. The funds will help support the next phase of the project which includes completing a section through the park to connect to the current trail portion on Diagonal Road. (Photo/Jessica Jensen)