Not too late for flu shot before holiday gatherings

Holiday gatherings can include more than just pie and laughter. For some it means getting the sniffles or worse — the flu. However, it’s never too late to take precautions to avoid either and there is still time to get a flu shot.

“The best way to prevent the flu is to be sure you are washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, drinking eight glasses of water a day and being sure you are getting at least eight hours of sleep,” said Melissa Stillson, public health administrator at Health Services of Lyon County.

