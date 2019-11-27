Twice the sacrifice





sarahm@ncppub.com

Military families make many sacrifices, not only by being on the front line but behind the scenes at home. Families across the nation and in our own communities face separation from loved ones during deployment or other military commitments. While November is National Military Family Appreciation Month, one local family encourages communities to reach out to those families all year ’round to support and encourage them while their loved ones serve away from home.

Find the full article in this weeks West Lyon Herald.