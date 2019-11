tmerchant@ncppub.com

WWG — Parents have heard the phrase, “Do you know where your kids are? More importantly, what are they doing? By now it is well known that Vaping has become an issue in our communities, and it is not just limited to legal smokers as a way to help them quit smoking. According to the Surgeon General and other healthcare experts, e-cigarettes are safer than tobacco products and may help people quit smoking.

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.